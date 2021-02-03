University of Florida staff, students set to protest move to increased in-person classes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida faculty and union representatives will meet again to protest the school’s move back to in-person classes Wednesday.
Faculty, graduate teaching assistants, staff and students will be joined by the leader of the National Education Association at 8:30 am.
They plan to detail their experiences and challenges of the ongoing spring semester.
According to organizers, it is a follow-up to a previous event with a similar focus where a number of demands were made for the school, but have not seen implemented since then.
