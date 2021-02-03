Advertisement

UPDATE: Publix COVID vaccine appointments filled up within 30 minutes, more slots will open on Friday

All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes on Wednesday.

Publix vaccine slots in Marion County were made available at 6 a.m., however, all of them were taken quickly.

TV20′s Amber Pellicone was monitoring the page and noted that there were only 147 appointments made available on Wednesday compared to last Friday’s 2,000.

The next batch of appointments will open up on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 a.m. - which is one hour later than previous openings.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page (CLICK HERE) . No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. You do need to be a resident of Florida in order to make an appointment at Publix.

Here is a list of Marion County locations that will have vaccinations available:

Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine
