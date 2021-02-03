Advertisement

UPDATE: Scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination appointments suspended in Levy County

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021.(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - All COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been filled in Levy County.

After opening on Monday afternoon, the Department of Health says all appointments were filled by Wednesday morning.

If you haven’t registered for text notifications you can sign up by texting LEVYVACCINE to 888777 for any updates on the vaccine.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Levy County Health Department will begin setting appointments using the new statewide registration system beginning Feb. 8 at myvaccine.fl.gov.

