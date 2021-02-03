UPDATE: Teen victim of fatal double shooting in Columbia County identified

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two victims of a fatal double shooting in Lake City has been identified.

Sergeant Steven Khachigan, Public Information Officer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, says Dionne Leslie was shot and killed on the evening of Feb. 2.

He says the 17-year-old is one of two victims in the shooting. The other victim has not been identified but Sgt. Khachigan says his injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened near the intersection of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam Street, which is a residential area just a few blocks away from Melrose Park Elementary School.

“We are saddened with this tragic event in our community,” says Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family, and our team will continue to work diligently to bring closure to this case.”

Detectives do have a lead in the case, saying an ATV was spotted near the scene around the time of the shooting. They are asking anyone who might have any information about the shooting, or who was operating that ATV to contact them at (386) 758-1095. Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers of Columbia County website, or on their hotline, (386) 754-7099.

