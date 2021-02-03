Advertisement

Victim identified in Lake City shooting from Tuesday night

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the person who was shot and killed near Melrose Park Elementary School.

According to Deputies, 17-year-old Dionne Leslie died at the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam St, a residential area just a few blocks away from the elementary school.

Deputies are not releasing the identity of the other teenager shot, but they say he is expected to recover from his wounds.

Detectives have not made any arrests yet, but say an ATV was spotted near the scene around the time of the shooting.

You can find more information at the following link:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus has been mutating,
UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
DEVELOPING: Suspicious death in Marion County
DEVELOPING: Suspicious death in Marion County
Publix will reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning. Although not offered in...
Publix to reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning

Latest News

Vaccine distribution at UF Health
UF Health offers new COVID-19 treatment as Florida ranks #1 for UK variant
Vaccine distribution at UF Health
UF Health offers new COVID-19 treatment as Florida ranks #1 for UK variant
Apartment fire in Lake City displaces four people
Apartment fire in Lake City displaces four people
LC shooting
Victim identified in Lake City shooting from Tuesday night