Victim identified in Lake City shooting from Tuesday night

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the person who was shot and killed near Melrose Park Elementary School.

According to Deputies, 17-year-old Dionne Leslie died at the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam St, a residential area just a few blocks away from the elementary school.

Deputies are not releasing the identity of the other teenager shot, but they say he is expected to recover from his wounds.

Detectives have not made any arrests yet, but say an ATV was spotted near the scene around the time of the shooting.

You can find more information at the following link:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.