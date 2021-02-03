Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Walmart, with Sam’s Club, and Winn-Dixie will join Publix in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released a list of retailer pharmacies that will be distributing the vaccines in each state, although which specific locations still remain unclear on Wednesday.

Publix has already started distributing the vaccines in select locations across the state, including a few of its locations in Marion County.

The Sunshine State is one of 22 states that will receive the vaccines to select Walmart/Sam’s Club locations with doses expected to arrive by late next week.

“Walmart is proud to be selected by both CDC and state governments based on a number of factors, including our ability to reach specific populations that are at risk of experiencing severe illness from COVID-19,” according to a statement. “Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart.”

According to the press release, eligible customers and members can make an appointment through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.

Walmart provided the following information:

What does this mean?

Our pharmacies will be receiving limited allocation from the federal government, but not until next week at the earliest. Once a store or club receives allocation, our online scheduler will be available to make appointments at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Eligibility will be determined by the states for who can receive the vaccine, and we will follow their guidance.

How many doses will Walmart receive?

Walmart is receiving allocation from the federal government, but supply is still limited. We will schedule appointments based on how many doses we receive. Appointments will increase once additional doses become available.

In which 22 states will Walmart be a federal pharmacy partner?

Once we receive allocation from the federal government, we will be administering the vaccine in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Louisiana and Wyoming. We also have agreements in place with local governments and are administering vaccines in partnership with state, territory and district jurisdictions. We are currently vaccinating in Arkansas, Chicago, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming and Virginia.

Ongoing updates on Walmart’s vaccination efforts can be found on their website.

Winn-Dixie will announce when their pharmacy is able to administer the vaccine by appointment at a later date. To save time, you can already fill out their consent form now. You can schedule an appointment through Winn Dixie HERE once those appointments become available.

