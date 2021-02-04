A 15-year GPD veteran is still working for the department after a New Year’s Day DUI arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A 15-year veteran of the Gainesville Police Department has lost his policing privileges after a DUI arrest.

Cpl. Scott Bertzyk, 46, was arrested on New Years Day after a rear-end collision on Newberry road at 1:29 a.m. On his arrest record, his occupation is not listed and his blood alcohol content was not taken until hours after the wreck.No injuries were caused by the wreck. Bertzyk is being charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage. He could serve up to a one-year jail sentence and pay a fine of $1000. He is pleading not guilty to the charges and has since been moved to the logistics division of the department.

Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Graham Glover would not comment on the investigation. Both criminal and internal affairs investigations are on-going. Glover said, “...at the conclusion of the criminal and internal affairs investigation, GPD will do, as it always does, and share any and all releasable information to the public.”

During a brief interview, Glover also went on to condemn drunk driving. “We share the message of do not drink and drive with everyone, that includes not just the public but those that are here to protect and serve,” said Glover.

The pre-trial conference for Bertzyk’s case is scheduled for Feb. 18.

