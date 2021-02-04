Advertisement

A 15-year GPD veteran is still working for the department after a New Year’s Day DUI arrest

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A 15-year veteran of the Gainesville Police Department has lost his policing privileges after a DUI arrest.

Cpl. Scott Bertzyk, 46, was arrested on New Years Day after a rear-end collision on Newberry road at 1:29 a.m. On his arrest record, his occupation is not listed and his blood alcohol content was not taken until hours after the wreck.No injuries were caused by the wreck. Bertzyk is being charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage. He could serve up to a one-year jail sentence and pay a fine of $1000. He is pleading not guilty to the charges and has since been moved to the logistics division of the department.

Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Graham Glover would not comment on the investigation. Both criminal and internal affairs investigations are on-going. Glover said, “...at the conclusion of the criminal and internal affairs investigation, GPD will do, as it always does, and share any and all releasable information to the public.”

During a brief interview, Glover also went on to condemn drunk driving. “We share the message of do not drink and drive with everyone, that includes not just the public but those that are here to protect and serve,” said Glover.

The pre-trial conference for Bertzyk’s case is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus has been mutating,
UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student
Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Courtesy the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Teen victim of fatal double shooting in Columbia County identified
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting

Latest News

Black History Month Special Report: J&T McCullough hair salon
Black History Month Special Report: J&T McCullough hair salon
Black History Month Special Report: J&T McCullough hair salon
Black History Month Special Report: J&T McCullough hair salon
Over 10,000 students and faculty have signed the petitions.
Students, faculty petition to save McCarty Woods Conservation Area
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Alachua County Jail
Sen. Keith Perry garners Democratic support for prison reform bill