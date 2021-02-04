Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Figaro and Tinker Bell

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Figaro is a sweet 5-year-old boy. He and his 2 sisters have experience living with an older owner so maybe they’re just what someone is looking for in a family of companions.

Tinker Bell is somewhere between 2 and 4 years old. The shelter staff thinks she might have an owner out there already looking for her. They’re encouraging anyone to reach out if they’re interested in bringing her home or think they know someone who wants to have her back.

Next week starts the shelter’s Valentine’s Day Adoption Event. People can come by and find their new best friend for just $14 between next Tuesday and Saturday.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus has been mutating,
UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Courtesy the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Teen victim of fatal double shooting in Columbia County identified
In a TV20 exclusive, a 12-year-old student at Bronson Middle-High School said he was punched in...
Exclusive: Bronson Middle-High School student said he was punched in the chest by an assistant football coach

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: Figaro and Tinker Bell
Alachua County Pets: Figaro and Tinker Bell
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 02/04
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 02/04
They renamed the festival "Hoggetowne at home" and encourage people to watch performances, shop...
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns for second weekend