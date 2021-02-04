Alachua County Pets: Figaro and Tinker Bell

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Figaro is a sweet 5-year-old boy. He and his 2 sisters have experience living with an older owner so maybe they’re just what someone is looking for in a family of companions.

Tinker Bell is somewhere between 2 and 4 years old. The shelter staff thinks she might have an owner out there already looking for her. They’re encouraging anyone to reach out if they’re interested in bringing her home or think they know someone who wants to have her back.

Next week starts the shelter’s Valentine’s Day Adoption Event. People can come by and find their new best friend for just $14 between next Tuesday and Saturday.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

