Columbia County Health Department is now scheduling appointments for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Health Department is now scheduling second dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

They are scheduling appointments for next Tuesday. This is only for people who received their first dose from the department on Jan. 12th or 13th.

The department will call or email those people to schedule the time.

According the latest state data, about 18% of those vaccinated in Columbia County have received their second dose.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 Please see the latest information from the Columbia County Health Department regarding...

Posted by Columbia County Florida Emergency Management on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

