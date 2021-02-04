Former University of Florida assistant professor accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former University of Florida associate professor Dr. Lin Yang is accused of defrauding the federal government of $1.1 million to further the interests of the People’s Republic of China.

A Department of Justice (DOJ) complaint, unsealed in federal court Wednesday, accuses Yang of transferring intellectual property to China while working in the Department of Biomedical Engineering. He worked at the university between Aug. 2014 and Dec. 2019. During that time he received a grant from the National Institutes of Health for $1,750,906 for his research.

The NIH initially approved Yang’s grant while he was working at the University of Kentucky, but the funds were transferred when he was hired by UF. His research was to develop and disseminate an imaging informatics tool for muscles known as “MuscleMiner. Yang was responsible for conducting and administering the grant in compliance with applicable federal law and institutional policies.

Without informing the university or federal officials, Yang applied to join the “Thousand Talents Program” which the DOJ describes as a Chinese “talent plan” designed to encourage the transfer of original ideas, technology, and intellectual property from organizations such as American universities to Chinese institutions.

Yang then founded a company in China by the name of “Deep Informatics,” yet when asked by UF he told the university he had no connections to China. In Jan. 2020, UF fired four faculty members after an investigation into U.S. research possibly being compromised by China. UF Assistant VP of Communications Steve Orlando tells TV20 they are cooperating with investigators.

“We hold our employees to high ethical standards, and all are accountable to follow our policies and the law,” said Steve Orlando. “When they fail to do so, we take appropriate action. The university cooperated fully with the federal authorities’ investigation in this matter, as is our responsibility as a public institution and a steward of taxpayer monies.”

DOJ investigators are charging Yang with six counts of wire communications fraud and four counts of making false statements. They are seeking to take a residential property in Tampa owned by Yang, through criminal forfeiture. The property was purchased using $292,875 in UF salary.

North Central Florida representative Kat Cammack said in a statement that news of the indictment was alarming but she is not surprised that operatives for the government of China were undermining American institutions.

“As the representative hailing from Gainesville—home to UF—I will ensure proper coordination between the university and DOJ to maintain a continual oversight role as this case moves forward,” said Cammack. “We must ensure that our academic institutions are not violated by foreign agents ever again. I will work with my colleagues to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.”

Before working at the UF, Yang was an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Xian Jiaotong University in 1999 and 2002. His Ph.D. was awarded in 2009 from Rutgers University with a focus on biomedical image analysis.

