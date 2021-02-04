Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns for second weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The King and Queen of the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire have transported the festival into the most magical realm of them all... the internet.

In years past thousands of lords and ladies would gather to Gainesville to watch jesters, jugglers, fire eaters, combat demonstrations and more. This year many of those performers are still participating in the festival taking on the name Hoggetowne at Home, said Event Coordinator Sunshine Andrei.

“They’re coming in from all over. We have performers from New York, Ohio, South Florida, just all different kinds of paces and the technology is allowing for them to still come to be a part of what we’re doing and participate,” Andrei said.

The festival is being held online— both this past weekend and the upcoming one. It encourages people to watch performances, shop the medieval marketplace, and play along in interactive quests.

Andrei said even though it’s different than years past, she’s happy to still be able to continue her favorite tradition.

“I love it. It has had a place in my heart for the past 25 years since I was 19, so it’s a joy to be able to come back and be a part of this,” Andrei said.

Andrei said over 3,000 people participated in the virtual events last weekend.

“I would sit behind my computer with the big grin on my face because I got to see my friends again and the people I look forward to seeing every year return to hoggetowne and it made everyone feel a little less distant and that’s what we were going for this year.”

Events will continue online this Friday and Saturday.

