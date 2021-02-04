Advertisement

Howard Bishop Middle is on track to re-open for school in the fall

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The re-opening of Howard Bishop Middle School is on schedule for this fall.

At Thursday’s “topping out” ceremony in the school’s new cafeteria and auditorium that information was confirmed. Alachua county school board members, employees and members of the construction company Scorpio were there to mark the milestone.

Those in attendance signed the beam that will be placed at the highest point in one of the school’s new buildings. That point is the top of the school’s two-story classroom and technology building.

Principal Mike Gamble praised his students and teachers for working through this tough time without a school. “I’m looking forward to seeing the looks on the kid’s faces as they come into their brand new school letting them know that this is here for them: a state-of-the-art facility,” Gamble said happily after the ceremony.

Scorpio owner Domenic Scorpio gifted the school a Magnolia Tree that will grow as the school’s students do.

The remodeling is being funded with the half-cent sales tax initiative voters approved in 2018. The total cost of the renovation is around $31 million.

