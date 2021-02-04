Keyontae Johnson confirms he will not play this season for Florida; releases heartfelt message to Gator fans, community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To be continued.

Keyontae Johnson confirmed in a heart felt message to the Florida Gator community that he will not play basketball again this season.

The preseason SEC player of the year collapsed on the court coming out of timeout during Florida’s game against Florida State on Dec. 12. After weeks of testing, the Johnson family revealed on Wednesday that Johnson’s condition was not due to or related to COVID-19.

“Dec. 12 is the day I opened my eyes to so many things,” said Johnson in the video. “First off to how grateful we are to God and to many of who have prayed to me or reached out. It opened my eyes to how grateful I am to be here and to how I plan to make most of things each day. While my season is over and I won’t be able to wear a uniform again this year, I will be there for my teammates and the staff every step of the way. "

The junior has spent time in the film room, helped with scouting future opponents, and helped the coaching staff since he has left the hospital.

“For now my goal is to help in anyway I can, while also concentrating on my health and my continued progress with my doctor,” Johnson added. “This year has not gone as I planned but my story continues to be written and God said my work ain’t done. Now I’ll keep working. All love, Keyontae. Go Gators. "

