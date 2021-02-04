Newberry athletes commit on Signing Day

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Football is the sport most commonly associated with National Signing Day, both locally and across the country. However, Newberry High School turned it into Ladies’ Day.

Volleyball teammates Paige Dinges and Nicole Everson signed to remain teammates just a few miles away at Santa Fe College in Gainesville. Dinges and Everson helped the Panthers to the state title match in their junior and senior seasons.

Newberry lacrosse player Leila Parsons signed as well and will play at Webber International. Signing Day was special for Parsons, who fought her own self-doubts during her high school career.

“There was a point in time where I just wanted to quit,” said Parsons. “I didn’t even want to play anymore just because it was frustrating and it felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere. If my coaches had never pushed me I wouldn’t be signing today.”

Newberry is scheduled to begin its lacrosse season on Feb. 23 against Oak Hall.

