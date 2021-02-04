No more COVID vaccine appointments available at the Newberry, DOH Alachua County clinic

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There are no more appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Newberry.

The City of Newberry and the Department of Health in Alachua County are joining forces to hold a vaccine clinic at the Easton Newberry Sports Complex on Feb. 9. After opening appointments on Wednesday, all spots were taken by 8:12 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the City of Newberry, they are working with the DOH in Alachua County to set up a second date.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.