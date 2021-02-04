Advertisement

US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Marshals Service deputy was shot and wounded and a suspect was killed Thursday morning while law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant in Baltimore, authorities said.

The suspect was shot by return fire and died after the shooting, which occurred about 6:15 a.m., Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email.

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and his family during this tragic time,” the agency said.

The shooting occurred while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder, the Marshals Service said.

No other details were immediately available. The Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking additional information.

“We are gathering more details and will have further updates later,” the agency tweeted.

