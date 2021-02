Publix to reopen COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix is set to open more vaccination appointments on Friday morning.

Appointments are set to open at 7 a.m. on Feb. 5 in several locations across the state, including several in Marion County - note this is an hour later than previously.

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

These slots fill up quickly -last Wednesday’s appointments filled up within thirty minutes.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. These appointments are only open to Florida residents.

Individuals will need to provide proof of residency meeting criteria 1, 2, or 3 below:

Valid Florida driver license issued by Florida State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).OR

Valid Florida identification card issued by Florida State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).OR

If a customer cannot present #1 or #2, the customer can prove satisfactory Florida residency by presenting a copy of any two of the following items if they reflect a Florida residential address (Note: A P.O. box or commercial/business address is not sufficient and the second item must be from a different category than the first item):

Category A : a deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet, OR residential rental or lease agreement

Category B : a utility hookup or utility work order dated within 60 days before the date of vaccination

Category C : a utility bill dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category D : mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category E : mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category F: proof of a Florida residential address for the individual’s parent, stepparent, legal guardian, or other person with whom the seasonal resident resides in Florida, PLUS a written statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.

RELATED STORY: Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida

Here is a comprehensive list of all Marion County locations offering the vaccines:

Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine (WCJB)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.