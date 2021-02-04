Sen. Keith Perry garners Democratic support for prison reform bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two wrongs don’t make a right to District 8 State Senator Keith Perry.

“In my role in the legislature, I look at it as an opportunity,” mentioned Perry and it’s the reason why he proposed Senate Bill 10-2 or the “Gain-Time” bill. It outlines expanding the criteria to earn time off of a prison sentence by using the time to learn how to re-enter society.

“We should not have expectations of being productive, them being productive on post-release if they have not been productive while they were incarcerated.”

Prisoners could earn gain-time through mental health counseling, earning certifications or taking classes.

“You know, you don’t have good people, gang members patting you on the back for getting a GED or getting some vocational training or attending some drug treatment class. You don’t get that,” added Perry.

“So there’s a disincentive for a lot of prisoners to do this. So what we have to do is break that and give them incentive and certainly earning gain-time through these programs is one of the biggest things that we can do.”

Perry isn’t a lone supporter of bill 1032. Across the aisle, District 20 House Representative Yvonne Hinson said rehabilitative efforts within the criminal justice system are a step in the right direction.

“And now I see he has something here that I wholeheartedly appreciate,” added Hinson. She supported Perry in Senate bill 380 on child booster seats. Upon finding out about the Gain-Time bill, she says there’s enough common ground to support Perry’s efforts.

“Skill development. Future career development that we can have for our incarcerated citizens so that when they are released, they’re coming back into our communities,” said Hinson. “They need to come back not only well-healed; they need to be able to come back and survive and have some life skills so they can take care of themselves and hopefully be good citizens.”

READ SENATE BILL 1032 HERE:

Senate Bill 1032

RELATED STORIES:

State Senator Keith Perry introduces bill to change purpose of sentencing, supports booster seat bill

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.