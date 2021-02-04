Signing Day Wrap: Vanguard sends ten to college, Bradford’s Balfour picks UNC

(WCJB) -Vanguard defensive lineman Bryce Langston signed with LSU and wide receiver Trevonte Rucker did the same with Jackson State on Wednesday, among ten Knights to announce their college destinations. Both Langston and Rucker were originally committed to Florida.

It was a busy National Signing Day across North Central Florida. Bradford High School produced five college signees, including defensive back Adontae Balfour, who gave his signature to North Carolina.

“I always dreamed of this as a kid and they used to tell me I was too small,” said Balfour. “But I put in the hard work and kept God first, and everything played out.”

At Columbia High School, defensive back Shyheim Brown was on hand to celebrate seven other signings by Tigers. Brown made his commitment to Florida State official in December, and has some encouraging words for future recruits.

“I tell some of my younger teammates that it might not start off how you want it to start off, but be patient, play like you need to play and it’ll come,” said Brown.

Three Buchholz teammates signed together. Quarterback Jack Hevesy is bound for Arkansas State, receiver Terrell Jackson will attend Lane College in Tennessee, and kicker Hunter Smith will go to Warner in Lake Wales.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.