State Senator Keith Perry introduces bill to change purpose of sentencing, supports booster seat bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Senator Keith Perry has introduced a bill that would fundamentally change the purpose of sentencing in the criminal justice system.

Senate Bill 1032 would introduce the concept of rehabilitation as a primary purpose of sentencing.

It would also provide more avenues for inmates to reduce the time they must serve, such as good behavior time and rehabilitation credits.

Perry filed the bill today.

A similar bill was filed in the House last month.

Another bill pushed by Perry was approved by the Senate Children, Families, and Elder Affairs Committee.

The bill would raise the age requirement for child booster seats to six years old.

Right now, Florida requires children up to the age of five to be placed in a car seat or booster seat.

