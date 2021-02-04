Advertisement

State Senator Keith Perry introduces bill to change purpose of sentencing, supports booster seat bill

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Senator Keith Perry has introduced a bill that would fundamentally change the purpose of sentencing in the criminal justice system.

Senate Bill 1032 would introduce the concept of rehabilitation as a primary purpose of sentencing.

It would also provide more avenues for inmates to reduce the time they must serve, such as good behavior time and rehabilitation credits.

Perry filed the bill today.

A similar bill was filed in the House last month.

Another bill pushed by Perry was approved by the Senate Children, Families, and Elder Affairs Committee.

The bill would raise the age requirement for child booster seats to six years old.

Right now, Florida requires children up to the age of five to be placed in a car seat or booster seat.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus has been mutating,
UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Courtesy the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Teen victim of fatal double shooting in Columbia County identified
In a TV20 exclusive, a 12-year-old student at Bronson Middle-High School said he was punched in...
Exclusive: Bronson Middle-High School student said he was punched in the chest by an assistant football coach

Latest News

State Senator Keith Perry introduces bill to change purpose of sentencing, pushes booster seat...
State Senator Keith Perry introduces bill to change purpose of sentencing, pushes booster seat bill
Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Columbia County Health Department is now scheduling appointments for second doses of the...
Columbia County Health Department is now scheduling appointments for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Gainesville City Commissioner announces bid for second term; potential challenger files a...
Gainesville City Commissioner announces bid for second term; potential challenger files a lawsuit in court