TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Sydney Millinor (Eastside)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Syndey Millinor embodies the true meaning of a successful, student-athlete.

The four year starter, and captain centerback for the Eastside High School Girls Soccer team, loves guiding and directing her teammates on the pitch.

“Soccer is just such a big part of my life,” said Millinor. “I think the team aspect is really nice...working together & figuring out all the kinks and what works best is really good for us & for growing as a person because you’re having to work off each other and not just think about yourself but everyone.”

In the classroom, the soccer standout leads the way, as well. She carries a 4.8 weighted GPA, while taking four, college-level courses through the school’s International Baccalaureate program: English, History, French, and Environmental Science. By passing these classes, she’s able to earn credit toward her college education, which puts her ahead of the game as she enters her next chapter.

“The student part is so big because it kinda has a big role to play in where you go in the future, not just in academics, but also the learning and the environment is so important to how you grow and develop as a person.”

Millinor said she’s interested in attending, and hopefully playing for, the University of Tampa. “It’s a smaller Division Two school, so I could potentially play, and it’s just a nice environment. I also like the school and the people.”

With a schedule that demands so much of her time and focus, she balances out everything by knowing how to make the most of her free time.

“[You] kind of just have to have a schedule,” said Millinor. “If you have a game coming up & it’s gonna be an away game and you’re gonna have a lot of time playing soccer you’re not have that much time for school and you have to think about that and do that work ahead of time if you have stuff you can do.”

Her ability to excel on and off the field is something her coach admires and appreciates.

“I consider her a very well rounded person, well rounded student,” said Terrie Ellerby, Rams head coach. “She knows how to analyze the game and transcend that to the other players.”

Sydney Millinor’s outstanding dedication to her education and sport have earned her the honor of being the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

