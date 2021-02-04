Florida Gators baseball team a unanimous preseason No. 1 across national polls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After finishing the pandemic-shortened 2020 season 16-1 overall, the Gator baseball team starts this season at the top.

Florida is a unanimous preseason No. 1 in all recognized collegiate baseball polls, as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the ESPN / USA Today Coaches Poll both listed the Gators as their top-ranked team this week. Florida was previously named No. 1 in preseason rankings released by D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Perfect Game, and Baseball America.

In the ESPN / USA Today coaches poll released on Thursday, The Gators received 24 of 31 first place votes. UCLA is No. 2, followed by Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss. Six SEC schools are in the top ten of those rankings.

Returning standouts for Florida include:

Outfielder Jud Fabian: Batted .294 last season with five home runs and 13 RBI’s

Outfielder Jacob Young: Batted .450 last season, enters 2021 on 18-game hitting streak

RHP Tommy Mace: 3-0 last season with a 1.67 ERA

RHP Jack Leftwich: 2-0 last season with a 4.15 ERA

The Gators open the debut season of Florida Ballpark Feb. 19 versus Miami.

