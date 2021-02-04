Advertisement

Update: Columbia County Sheriff’s looking for teen in connection to fatal double shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a potential witness in connection to a fatal double shooting.

Detectives are trying to find Clayton Hopkins for questioning. The 18-year-old has an active warrant for an unrelated incident. According to investigators, Hopkins may be with another juvenile, who they are also looking to question about the shooting.

Dionne Leslie was shot and killed on Feb. 2.. Sgt. Steven Khachigan, Public Information Officer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, tells TV20 that the 17-year-old is one of two victims in the shooting, however, the second’s victim identity has not been released; his injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened near the intersection of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam Street, which is a residential area just a few blocks away from Melrose Park Elementary School.

Detectives do have a lead in the case, saying an ATV was spotted near the scene around the time of the shooting. They are asking anyone who might have any information about the shooting, or who was operating that ATV to contact them at (386) 758-1095. Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers of Columbia County website, or on their hotline, (386) 754-7099.

