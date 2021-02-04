WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested inside the Gainesville City Hall chambers after removing his mask while speaking.

Ray Washington, a local lawyer and frequent commenter at the meetings, was speaking at the public comment podium during the Gainesville City Commission meeting when he removed his mask. Gainesville City Mayor Lauren Poe can be heard on the city commission stream asking Washington to put his mask on, Washington refuses and Poe adjourns the meeting.

In a video sent to TV20 by an individual at the meeting, you can see Washington surrounded by two GPD officers and City Manager Lee Feldman.

After being trespassed by Feldman, Washington was arrested by the officers and escorted out of City Hall.

Masks are required on city property.

This is a developing story and TV20 is reaching out to city officials for comment.

