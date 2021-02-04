Advertisement

WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask

By Dylan Lyons and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested inside the Gainesville City Hall chambers after removing his mask while speaking.

Ray Washington, a local lawyer and frequent commenter at the meetings, was speaking at the public comment podium during the Gainesville City Commission meeting when he removed his mask. Gainesville City Mayor Lauren Poe can be heard on the city commission stream asking Washington to put his mask on, Washington refuses and Poe adjourns the meeting.

In a video sent to TV20 by an individual at the meeting, you can see Washington surrounded by two GPD officers and City Manager Lee Feldman.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville man files suit against the city after he was unable to register

After being trespassed by Feldman, Washington was arrested by the officers and escorted out of City Hall.

Masks are required on city property.

This is a developing story and TV20 is reaching out to city officials for comment.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus has been mutating,
UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student
Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Courtesy the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Teen victim of fatal double shooting in Columbia County identified
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting

Latest News

Publix will reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Friday morning. Although not offered in...
Publix to reopen COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday
Sunrise Elementary Art Instructor Michele Faulconer is one of the original artists that helped...
Original artist of Ocala’s Black History Mural teaching students about documenting history
FDOT
FDOT completes pedestrian safety improvements along University Avenue
State Senator Keith Perry
Sen. Keith Perry garners Democratic support for prison reform bill