Advertisement

Bradford and Union Health Departments open COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine(KWQC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in both Bradford and Union counties.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

According to the Bradford County Emergency Management, both county departments received additional doses for anyone qualifying to receive the first dose, which includes anyone 65 years-old and over.

Appointments can be made by emailing or calling.

Bradford

Phone: 904-964-773

Email: HealthyBradford@flhealth.gov

RELATED STORY: Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive

Union

Phone: 386-496-3211

Email: HealthUnion@flhealth.gov

The address to the clinics can be found on the flyer.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in both Bradford and Union counties.
COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in both Bradford and Union counties.(Bradford County Emergency Management Facebook)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
A 15-year GPD veteran is still working for the department after a New Year’s Day DUI arrest

Latest News

Rosa Kodjafachian
Investigation into more than 90 stolen catalytic converters leads to Marion County woman’s arrest
Rosa Kodjafachian
Investigation into more than 90 stolen catalytic converters leads to Marion County woman’s arrest
Nathaniel Woodruff
Man accused of shooting at detective surrenders to Marion County deputies
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 2/5/2021