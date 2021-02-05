Bradford and Union Health Departments open COVID-19 vaccination appointments
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in both Bradford and Union counties.
According to the Bradford County Emergency Management, both county departments received additional doses for anyone qualifying to receive the first dose, which includes anyone 65 years-old and over.
Appointments can be made by emailing or calling.
Bradford
Phone: 904-964-773
Email: HealthyBradford@flhealth.gov
Union
Phone: 386-496-3211
Email: HealthUnion@flhealth.gov
The address to the clinics can be found on the flyer.
