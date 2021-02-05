Advertisement

Circuit Court judge orders change of plea hearing for Anna Young

Anna Young
Anna Young(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-year court odyssey for House of Prayer cult leader Anna Young may be about over.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Moseley has ordered a change of plea hearing for Young, who initially pleaded not guilty in 2017 to starving to death young Emon Harper at the home in Micanopy in the 1980s.

Her choices at this point would be to plea guilty or no contest.

The change of plea hearing is set for February 17th at 9 a.m.

