Columbia County commissioners vote in county manager

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County has a new county manager.

County commissioners voted Thursday to take away the “interim” title and make David Kraus the permanent county manager.

Commissioner Tim Murphy objected to ending the hiring process at this point but other commissioners said that Kraus has proven his abilities after taking over for Ben Scott in October.

Kraus will get a slight increase in pay to $125,000 a year.

