Florida Gators basketball game against LSU postponed due to COVID-19

Florida guard Noah Locke (10) works around Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Florida guard Noah Locke (10) works around Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida men’s basketball game against LSU on Saturday is now postponed.

According to Florida, the game was postponed “due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”

A make-up date has not been set at this time.

RELATED STORY: Keyontae Johnson confirms he will not play this season for Florida; releases heartfelt message to Gator fans, community

Stay with TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

