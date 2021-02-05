Advertisement

Florida Gators volleyball series versus Missouri postponed due to COVID-19

Florida remains set to host LSU Feb. 10-11
Florida vs. Alabama, 2020
Florida vs. Alabama, 2020(GatorVision)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida says volleyball matches between the Gators and Missouri Tigers, scheduled to be played Feb. 6 and 7, have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing within the Florida program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

The opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated. Currently, Florida’s largest gap between matches for potentially fitting in a make-up match is between Mar. 6 and Mar. 19.

At the moment, Florida is still slated to host LSU on Feb. 10-11.

