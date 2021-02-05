GHS, Lafayette advance in girls soccer district tournaments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesvile High’s Marley Block scored five goals and the Hurricanes put up five as a team in the first half alone in Thursday’s 7-0 rout of Mainland in the Class 5A-District 4 semifinals at Citizens Field. GHS led the game, 5-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The Hurricanes advance to face Seabreeze in Monday’s district title game after the Sandcrabs eliminated Vanguard, 4-2.

In Class 2A-District 2, top-seed Lafayette received a pair of goals from Spring Raulerson in a 2-0 semifinal victory over St. Francis. The Hornets will take on Oak Hall in Friday’s title game. The Eagles hammered Hamilton County in the other semifinal, 9-0.

