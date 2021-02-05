GPD asking community to help track down vehicle in new surveillance footage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have released video surveillance of the vehicle driven by the suspect in the shooting death of Thomas “Marty” Smith.

Officers are asking for the community’s help to track down the newer model Silver Nissan with alloy rims.

Smith was found dead at a car wash on East University Avenue on Jan. 7th.

A reward is being offered of information leading to an arrest.

