GPD asking community to help track down vehicle in new surveillance footage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have released video surveillance of the vehicle driven by the suspect in the shooting death of Thomas “Marty” Smith.

Officers are asking for the community’s help to track down the newer model Silver Nissan with alloy rims.

Smith was found dead at a car wash on East University Avenue on Jan. 7th.

A reward is being offered of information leading to an arrest.

RELATED STORY:

Marion County Department of Health reports an additional coronavirus related 35 deaths
Southeastern Grocers will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines
The Gainesville City Commission meeting turned heated on Thursday afternoon as one resident...
