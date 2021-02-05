Advertisement

Homeless camp in Ocala torn down

By Josh Kimble
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of people in Ocala have been displaced following the city’s decision to close an unofficial homeless camp.

City leaders say the decision was made as a result of a recent stabbing there, as well as reports of drug sales and abuse. They say they provided residents a 24-hour notice to vacate before beginning to tear down the encampment Friday morning.

Curtis Jones, a pastor for an outreach ministry that works with the homeless, says the city’s decision to uproot these people without a plan for them is unacceptable.

“These people don’t have a place to go. And I’m saying shame on you Ocala, I don’t know who’s responsible exactly, you know who you are. I’m just going to say shame on all of you guys. You should have, by now, come up with some type of process or something for these guys, these women, these children to be able to migrate to.”

“There’s money, there’s billions of dollars being spent downtown, all around Ocala. You’re telling me, you couldn’t take a quarter of a million and buy maybe a couple of acres and let them put their tents out there? C’mon man. Shame on you for kicking them out… a tent, that’s in the woods, during this pandemic time and when it’s freezing.”

City leaders say that shelter beds were reserved for those who were interested and that outreach personnel have offered to refer people to other available resources.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
A 15-year GPD veteran is still working for the department after a New Year’s Day DUI arrest

Latest News

Soil-collection ceremony in honor of the Newberry 6 in Alachua County
People honor the mass lynching of the “Newberry 6” at soil-collection ceremony
Soil-collection ceremony in honor of the Newberry 6 in Alachua County
People honor the mass lynching of the “Newberry 6” at soil-collection ceremony
homeless camp
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
ray washington
GPD body camera video shows Washington asking to go to jail during Gainesville commission meeting; he speaks out