Investigation into more than 90 stolen catalytic converters leads to Marion County woman’s arrest

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County woman is behind bars after a pattern of failing to keep records and purchasing regulated metals from sellers without a vehicle, both felonies.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Rosa Kodjafachian after a property crimes investigation involving the theft of more than 90 catalytic converters in 2020.

Investigators learned Kodjafachian is the primary buyer of catalytic converters in Marion County.

She did not typically require any ID or proof of ownership from the sellers for converters she purchased.

Deputies found 42 catalytic converters when they searched her Ocklawaha home.

They also found records Kodjafachian sold large quantities of the parts to a company in Texas.

She is in the Marion County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

