Advertisement

Investigation into more than 90 stolen catalytic converters leads to Marion County woman’s arrest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County woman is behind bars after a pattern of failing to keep records and purchasing regulated metals from sellers without a vehicle, both felonies.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Rosa Kodjafachian after a property crimes investigation involving the theft of more than 90 catalytic converters in 2020.

Investigators learned Kodjafachian is the primary buyer of catalytic converters in Marion County.

She did not typically require any ID or proof of ownership from the sellers for converters she purchased.

Deputies found 42 catalytic converters when they searched her Ocklawaha home.

They also found records Kodjafachian sold large quantities of the parts to a company in Texas.

She is in the Marion County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
A 15-year GPD veteran is still working for the department after a New Year’s Day DUI arrest

Latest News

Rosa Kodjafachian
Investigation into more than 90 stolen catalytic converters leads to Marion County woman’s arrest
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Bradford and Union Health Departments open COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Nathaniel Woodruff
Man accused of shooting at detective surrenders to Marion County deputies
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 2/5/2021