LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City VA Medical Center will offer a multi-day walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The event is set for Feb. 8 - Feb. 12 . These clinics will be held from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. on each day while supplies last.

This clinic is for VA patients that are 65-years-old and over and that receive care at any North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System site.

Veterans are asked to follow COVID-19 vaccine signage to the designated parking lot in the “Blue Lot” (see attached MAP below). After you have parked, veterans are asked to proceed to the check in table.

Those that participate in this vaccine clinic, need to be eligible for VA health care benefits and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose in 21 days.

Anyone that has received any other vaccination in the last 14 days or is suffering from COVID-19 or Flu like symptoms will not be able to vaccinate.

A map of where the vaccines will be given at the Lake City VA Medical Center. (Lake City VAMC)

