Man accused of shooting at detective surrenders to Marion County deputies

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The man investigators say shot at a Marion County’s Sheriff’s detective has turned himself in.

According to MCSO, Nathaniel Woodruff came to the sheriff’s office on Friday morning, surrendering after a days-long manhunt and a $10,000 reward for his arrest.

Investigators say the 20-year-old opened fire at a detective, when he was pulled over on SR40 in northwest Marion County on Tuesday.

No one was injured, but Woodruff was able to escape.

He is currently being processed into the county’s jail.

