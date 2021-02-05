Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at detective surrenders to Marion County deputies

Investigators say Nathaniel Woodruff opened fire when he was pulled over by a deputy on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The man investigators say shot at a Marion County’s Sheriff’s detective has turned himself in.

According to MCSO, Nathaniel Woodruff came to the sheriff’s office on Friday morning, surrendering after a days-long manhunt and a $10,000 reward for his arrest.

Investigators say the 20-year-old opened fire at a detective, when he was pulled over on SR40 in northwest Marion County on Tuesday.

No one was injured, but Woodruff was able to escape.

He is currently being processed into the county’s jail.

