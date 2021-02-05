Marion County Department of Health reports an additional coronavirus related 35 deaths

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County has reported its largest increase in deaths, adding 35 on Thursday.

Marion County Department of Health P.I.O Christy Jergens confirmed the increase, in total 642 people have died in the county. No one who died had been vaccinated. 85% of all of the deaths in the county have been in individuals ages 65 and older. Which is the primary reason they are focusing on that age group for vaccinations.

“It’s important that each of us take the steps necessary to protect older family members, loved ones, and other individuals in our lives,” said Jergens. “The precautions that we each take can help make everyday situations either riskier or safer for these most at-risk residents. Wear a mask when around others outside your home, practice social distancing, stay home when you’re sick, and (when eligible) get your COVID-19 vaccination.

To find out more about applying to get a vaccine in North Central Florida, click here.

