Advertisement

Marion County Department of Health reports an additional coronavirus related 35 deaths

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County has reported its largest increase in deaths, adding 35 on Thursday.

Marion County Department of Health P.I.O Christy Jergens confirmed the increase, in total 642 people have died in the county. No one who died had been vaccinated. 85% of all of the deaths in the county have been in individuals ages 65 and older. Which is the primary reason they are focusing on that age group for vaccinations.

“It’s important that each of us take the steps necessary to protect older family members, loved ones, and other individuals in our lives,” said Jergens. “The precautions that we each take can help make everyday situations either riskier or safer for these most at-risk residents. Wear a mask when around others outside your home, practice social distancing, stay home when you’re sick, and (when eligible) get your COVID-19 vaccination.

To find out more about applying to get a vaccine in North Central Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
Detectives are trying to find Clayton Hopkins for questioning in connection with a double...
Update: Columbia County Sheriff’s looking for teen in connection to fatal double shooting

Latest News

Southeastern Grocers will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines
Southeastern Grocers will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines
GPD asking community to help track down vehicle in new surveillance footage
GPD asking community to help track down vehicle in new surveillance footage
The Gainesville City Commission meeting turned heated on Thursday afternoon as one resident...
City Commission meeting ends with one arrest after Gainesville lawyer takes off his mask; refuses to put it back on
City Commission meeting ends with one arrest after Gainesville lawyer takes off his mask;...
City Commission meeting ends with one arrest after Gainesville lawyer takes off his mask; refuses to put it back on