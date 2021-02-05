People honor the mass lynching of the “Newberry 6” at soil-collection ceremony

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -To know black history is to know the truth of our past and to reconcile for healing in the future. That was the message in Alachua county as people honored the lives of the Newberry 6.

“It put a dark mark on Newberry for many years,” said Pastor Lewis King. “And hopefully today by talking about it that there can be some forgiveness and reconciliation within the Newberry community.”

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe proclaimed Aug. 19 1916 was the darkest day in the town’s history.

“The last time the community gathered on this spot on the very ground that your feet are touching;” added Marlowe. “It was to revel in the entertainment that the murder of fellow human beings offered them.”

It was the day Bert Dennis, James Dennis, Mary Dennis, Stella Young, Josh Baskins and Andrew McHenry were murdered in Lynch Hammock in Newberry according to research gathered by the late Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn.

“A little somber but also its um kinda refreshing,” added King.

While the tree where the six were killed was torn down, soil from the area was collected as a marker of what happened and a reminder to move forward.

“Treating each other as equals, to be able to respect each other, to talk to each other about issues and problems and be able to work them out together. I believe that we’re better together than we are apart.”

COVID-19 delayed the event by almost a year. Although, descendants of the Newberry 6 and residents gathered to remember the past and work towards the future.

“Cause this work doesn’t stop here and it requires those of us who really care about it to keep it moving,” said Gainesville resident, Brittany Coleman. “I think that to have just so many different people in different age groups, religions, races here I really think it’s important so that we can continue the work.”

Half of the soil collected Friday is going to Alabama as a part of the community remembrance project. The other half will stay in Alachua County to serve as a reminder of those we lost.

