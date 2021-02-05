Advertisement

Senate clears procedural hurdle on COVID-19 relief, including stimulus checks

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to becoming law.

The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday morning that would block the threat of filibuster from Republicans on the measure.

The resolution passed on party lines, 51 to 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

That happened after hours of debate and voting on amendments that took the session into the overnight hours.

Most of those amendments were defeated, but one aimed at preventing wealthy Americans from receiving $1,400 checks was adopted.

Adoption during this process does not mean it will make it into the final bill.

The budget resolution sets the stage for budget reconciliation, which would allow Democrats to pass the final bill along party lines.

Since the senate revised the budget resolution bill, it now goes back to the house to get a new vote that includes the changes.

If it passes there, the Senate would likely wait until after former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial to vote on a final bill.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
Detectives are trying to find Clayton Hopkins for questioning in connection with a double...
Update: Columbia County Sheriff’s looking for teen in connection to fatal double shooting

Latest News

With Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie, the Senate approved a budget resolution that...
Senate passes procedural step for COVID-19 relief with Vice President Harris breaking the tie
Columbia County commissioners vote in county manager
Columbia County commissioners vote in county manager
Columbia County commissioners vote in county manager
Columbia County commissioners vote in county manager
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees