Southeastern Grocers will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Southeastern Grocers is set to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in one week.

The company owns Winn Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarkets.

The first 8100 doses in Florida will be offered at select locations starting next Thursday. Doses will be given to health care workers and people 65 and older.

Appointments can be scheduled online once doses arrive. Qualified individuals can go to www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine to schedule appointments and learn more.

