Advertisement

Southeastern Grocers will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Southeastern Grocers is set to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in one week.

The company owns Winn Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarkets.

The first 8100 doses in Florida will be offered at select locations starting next Thursday. Doses will be given to health care workers and people 65 and older.

Appointments can be scheduled online once doses arrive. Qualified individuals can go to www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine to schedule appointments and learn more.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
Detectives are trying to find Clayton Hopkins for questioning in connection with a double...
Update: Columbia County Sheriff’s looking for teen in connection to fatal double shooting

Latest News

Marion County Department of Health reports an additional coronavirus related 35 deaths
Marion County Department of Health reports an additional coronavirus related 35 deaths
GPD asking community to help track down vehicle in new surveillance footage
GPD asking community to help track down vehicle in new surveillance footage
The Gainesville City Commission meeting turned heated on Thursday afternoon as one resident...
City Commission meeting ends with one arrest after Gainesville lawyer takes off his mask; refuses to put it back on
City Commission meeting ends with one arrest after Gainesville lawyer takes off his mask;...
City Commission meeting ends with one arrest after Gainesville lawyer takes off his mask; refuses to put it back on