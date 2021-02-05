Advertisement

Super Bowl, not super spreader: Game day guidance

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Superbowl celebrations will look a little different this year due to the pandemic. Health experts are urging people to make sure your Super Bowl celebrations don’t turn into super spreader events.

Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Florida, Cindy Prins, said the safest way to enjoy the Super Bowl is to gather virtually or with the people you live with.

“I would really ask people right now to put every precaution in place,” said Prins. “Get your friends on a video chat or text with them, but we’re so close to getting people vaccinated and getting this under control.”

The Center for Disease Control recommends outdoors with masks and social distancing. They say having one person serve food and providing single-use options like condiments, plates, and utensils is the safest way to prepare food.

“People may not be as careful as they would normally be if they’re drinking and then eating and drinking in itself because you’re not wearing a mask at that point so it becomes more of a risk factor and then when you add in that people are yelling and celebrating,” said Prins.

The CDC urges people to avoid crowds and indoor spaces with low airflow. They say if you do have small gatherings with people outside of your household the outdoors is safer than indoors. You can use a projector screen to broadcast the game while sitting six feet apart.

