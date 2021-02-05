Advertisement

UPDATE: Publix COVID vaccine appointments filled up within an hour, will open up more slots next week

All COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were taken within one hour on Wednesday,...
All COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were taken within one hour on Wednesday, however, more appointments will be available next week.(WCJB)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled within an hour on Friday, however, the grocery store will open up appointments again next week.

Publix vaccine slots in Marion County were made available at 7 a.m., however, after what appeared to be a slight issue on the website, all appointments were taken by 7:55 a.m..

The next batch of appointments will open up on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 a.m. - which continues the pattern that new appointments are released twice a week: on Wednesdays and Fridays.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page (CLICK HERE) . No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. You do need to be a resident of Florida in order to make an appointment at Publix.

Here is a list of Marion County locations that will have vaccinations available:

Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine
Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine(WCJB)

