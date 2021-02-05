Advertisement

Violate new TSA mask requirement and it could cost you

The federal mask requirement took effect this week
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you violate the new federal transportation face mask requirement, you may have to pay a fine.

The Transportation Security Administration says the first offense is $250 and can grow to $1,500 for repeated violations.

These penalties may be in addition to others imposed by the airlines themselves.

Some have banned passengers who do not follow the rules.

The Federal Aviation Administration also says it will crack down on anyone who disrupts a flight over wearing a mask.

The federal mask requirement took effect this week. It requires face coverings on trains, airplanes, and buses, as well as their hubs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
Detectives are trying to find Clayton Hopkins for questioning in connection with a double...
Update: Columbia County Sheriff’s looking for teen in connection to fatal double shooting

Latest News

coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, stimulus checks; Biden meets with House Democrats
The White House COVID-19 response team gives an update on COVID cases and the vaccine rollout....
FEMA to help with vaccine rollout
Doctors and nurses struggle to save lives in one Texas hospital that is nearing ICU capacity...
Texas hospital deals with surge of COVID-19 patients
Florida guard Noah Locke (10) works around Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Florida Gators basketball game against LSU postponed due to COVID-19