A Lake City museum gets creative fundraising during COVID

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Lake City museum is getting creative with fundraising during the pandemic. The Lake City Columbia County museum held a patio sale on Friday and Saturday. Due to weather, the sale was actually moved inside.

Dresses and suits were on-sale just in time for prom season or even for someone’s big day. The clothing was actually bought together wholesale along with costumes the museum sold during Halloween and Christmas. In October, the museum was even converted into a haunted house. Museum president Kim Estergren really just wants people to come out and visit. “You would not believe, even people in Columbia county that don’t know that we’re here. That we’re in a house. so I’d just like to get the word out,” Estergren said.

The museum will be selling barbeque lunches starting next week for $10 a plate. The meals will be available on Feb 19. The Olustee Festival, which is usually held every year in February was canceled due to the coronavirus last year and this year as well. But, the museum is holding a “Blast Through the Past” event on the anniversary of the battle, which is Feb. 20. Presenters and reenactors will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day discussing the historic Civil War battle along with Black History in the area.

The museum is located at 157 SE Hernando Ave, Lake City and its hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For more information visit their Facebook page.

