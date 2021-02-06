Black History Month Special Report: Amanda Ashley Life

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Health is more than what you see on the outside. That’s why self-care comes first to Amanda Ashley of Gainesville.

“And so my goal is to just create an initiative and influence those who influence us and to really spread a message of healing,” added Ashley.

She is a licensed mental health counselor and life coach with her own private practice geared towards Black people in the Alachua and Marion county areas via telehealth. With more than 10 years of experience, she understands that she may not always be the best fit for every client.

“And I wanted to create a space that was safe for us that we knew was for us that could help us.”

That’s why she also serves as a hub to connect black people with a therapist who can work to make a connection. Her website features a list of resources and other therapists in the area that people can reach out to. “Cause it’s really in my heart to be connected to my community in that way.”

“We are a community people and I think along the way somewhere we lost that. We’re starting to get it back together again and become united and I love what the movement has done to mental health in general and becoming aware of mental health.”

Amanda Ashley

