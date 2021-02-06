Advertisement

Black History Month Special Report: Amanda Ashley Life

Amandaashley.life Instagram Page
Amandaashley.life Instagram Page(Ruelle Fludd)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Health is more than what you see on the outside. That’s why self-care comes first to Amanda Ashley of Gainesville.

“And so my goal is to just create an initiative and influence those who influence us and to really spread a message of healing,” added Ashley.

She is a licensed mental health counselor and life coach with her own private practice geared towards Black people in the Alachua and Marion county areas via telehealth. With more than 10 years of experience, she understands that she may not always be the best fit for every client.

“And I wanted to create a space that was safe for us that we knew was for us that could help us.”

That’s why she also serves as a hub to connect black people with a therapist who can work to make a connection. Her website features a list of resources and other therapists in the area that people can reach out to. “Cause it’s really in my heart to be connected to my community in that way.”

“We are a community people and I think along the way somewhere we lost that. We’re starting to get it back together again and become united and I love what the movement has done to mental health in general and becoming aware of mental health.”

Amanda Ashley
Amanda Ashley(Ruelle Fludd)

RELATED STORIES:

BHM SPECIAL REPORT: J&T McCullough Hair Salon

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
The Gainesville City Commission meeting turned heated on Thursday afternoon as one resident...
Gainesville City Manager defends arrest of man at meeting: ‘We gave him ample opportunity’
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards

Latest News

Black History Month
Florida First Lady announces theme of Black History Month for the state
A man passes signage for Super Bowl 55 as he runs along the Hillsborough River on Wednesday,...
Pandemic pivot: NFL guides small businesses in tough times
A Lake City musuem gets creative fundraising during COVID
A Lake City museum gets creative fundraising during COVID
Instead of celebrating a touchdown at "The Swamp," more than 1,100 people celebrated a shot in...
Instead of celebrating a touchdown at "The Swamp," more than 1,100 people celebrated a shot in the arm