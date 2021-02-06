Buchholz girls basketball team claims district title with huge scoring run

(WCJB)-The Buchholz Bobcats went on a game-deciding 21-0 scoring stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters to pull away from top seed and host Columbia in Friday’s Class 6A-District 2 title game in Lake City. The Bobcats prevailed, 50-40 to deny the Tigers their first district crown since 1999.

Six schools in North Central Florida hosted district title games on Friday night. In each case, both finalists advance to the regional bracket.

In Class 4A-District 5, North Marion outscored Bradford 34-4 in the second half in a 56-21 victory. The Colts held the Tornadoes without a field goal in the second half until the final seconds of the game.

In other action, P.K. Yonge fell to undefeated St. Joseph Academy, 60-51 in the title game of Class 3A-District 3. Countryside Christian lost the 2A-District 2 championship to St. Johns Country Day, 39-18.

And In Class 1A, the last two state champions both prevailed in their district title games. Hawthorne clobbered Williston, 63-25 in District 7, and Trenton took down Branford, 51-39 in District 6.

