Advertisement

Bus drives in high demand for the Marion County Public School’s system

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re searching for a job, Marion County Public Schools is hiring temporary bus drivers, immediately.

According to school officials, the pandemic is creating a dire need for bus drivers.

Twenty percent of their drivers are out due to positive cases and contact quarantining.

The district is partnering with CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion to host a job fair on Feb 17 from 10 am until 2 pm at the CareerSource building in Ocala.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
A 15-year GPD veteran is still working for the department after a New Year’s Day DUI arrest

Latest News

Instead of celebrating a touchdown at "The Swamp," more than 1,100 people celebrated a shot in...
Instead of celebrating a touchdown at "The Swamp," more than 1,100 people celebrated a shot in the arm
Crowds of people packed Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, not for a Florida Gators football game but...
Instead of celebrating a touchdown at “The Swamp,” more than 1,100 people celebrated a shot in the arm
Gainesville adds its latest centurion
From the roaring ‘20′s, to the first man on the moon, this Gainesville centurion has seen a lot
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards
Gilchrist County man charged with 10th felony in his lifetime
Gilchrist County man charged with 10th felony in his lifetime