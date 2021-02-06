Bus drives in high demand for the Marion County Public School’s system

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re searching for a job, Marion County Public Schools is hiring temporary bus drivers, immediately.

According to school officials, the pandemic is creating a dire need for bus drivers.

Twenty percent of their drivers are out due to positive cases and contact quarantining.

The district is partnering with CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion to host a job fair on Feb 17 from 10 am until 2 pm at the CareerSource building in Ocala.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.