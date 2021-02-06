Community celebrates special needs community with ‘Shine-Thru, Drive-Thru’ prom event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The community is putting smiles on the faces of the special needs community with love and cheer.

Grace Methodist Church hosted their 7th annual ‘Night to Shine Prom’ to spread love and joy to those with disabilities.

Due to the pandemic, this year they decided to host a ‘Shine-Thru Drive-Thru’ with cheerleaders, gifts, sweets and even photo-ops.

The honorees were also crowned kings and queens at the end of the line.

“Oh goodness, just to know their community is with them, loves them, thinks that they are kings and queens and that we can show them in one special event just what they mean to us,” said organizer with Xtraordinary Joy, Amy Meacham. “Hopefully they just feel the love of the community and know that we are here for them.”

Churches around the world, including Grace Methodist Church, will also host a virtual prom celebrating the special needs community on Feb.12th.

Both events are sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation. To register, visit https://gracegnv.org/.

