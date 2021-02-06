Advertisement

Florida First Lady announces theme of Black History Month for the state

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the state’s theme for Black History Month, and the student contest that comes with it.

This year’s theme is ‘Community Champions’, and will celebrate the various contributions of the Black community to the state.

“Countless contributions of Black Floridians continue to shape our communities statewide,” DeSantis said. “During Black History Month, the Governor and I look forward to recognizing and celebrating these champions of service who have made Florida stronger. I encourage students from across the state to join in these celebrations and enter our art and essay contest, as well as educators that go above and beyond to serve our students.”

Related Story: Black History Month Special Report: Amanda Ashley Life

Students from kindergarten to third grade can compete in an arts contest to recognize the month, while students above the fourth grade, up to 12th grade, can enter the essay contest.

Three winners will be chosen, one from elementary school, one form middle school and one from high school. Each winner will get a four year Florida College Plan Scholarship.

All entries must be submitted by Feb 26 at 5 pm.

If your child would like to enter the contests, the can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Ray Washington, local lawyer and frequent commenter at City Meetings
WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask
Dr. Lin Yang
Former University of Florida researcher accused of defrauding $1.1 million, lying about relationship with China
The Gainesville City Commission meeting turned heated on Thursday afternoon as one resident...
Gainesville City Manager defends arrest of man at meeting: ‘We gave him ample opportunity’
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards

Latest News

Kanapaha Middle School student Makyala Gilliam took second place in the "just talk" portion of...
Kanapaha Middle School student places in statewide debate competition
Amanda Ashley
Black History Month Special Report: Amanda Ashley Life
Gainesville church opens inclusive playground for all kids in community
Gainesville church opens inclusive playground for all kids in community
Community celebrates special needs community with ‘Shine-Thru, Drive-Thru’ prom event
Community celebrates special needs community with ‘Shine-Thru, Drive-Thru’ prom event
Community celebrates special needs community with ‘Shine-Thru, Drive-Thru’ prom event
Community celebrates special needs community with ‘Shine-Thru, Drive-Thru’ prom event