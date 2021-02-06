From the roaring ‘20′s, to the first man on the moon, this Gainesville centurion has seen a lot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 wants to wish a happy birthday to Marion Broadway, who became a centenarian on Friday!

Marion’s 100th birthday was celebrated at Oak Hammock Retirement Community in Gainesville.

She was born in the roaring 20′s, lived to see the first airplane cross the Atlantic Ocean, and the first man step foot on the moon.

Her favorite musicians over the decades include Ginger Rogers, Michael Jackson, and Lady Gaga.

She moved to gGainesville with her late husband in 2004.

She has three children, four grand children, and two great grand children.

