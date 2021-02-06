Gainesville church opens inclusive playground for all kids in community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community playground that all kids can safely enjoy is now open at Celebration United Methodist Church.

The ‘Let Them Come’ playground was created with disabled and abled kids in mind.

Pastor Melissa Pisco said funds were being raised for two years to build to playground. She wants to give kids a chance to enjoy being young, no matter their circumstance.

“We don’t want their to be anything that hinders children from being able to experience laughter and joy and play,” explained Pisco. “So we got called it the let them come.”

The playground is open for anyone to swing by. While this is only phase one of the playground, it now includes a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, swing, safe flooring and more.

Pediatrician, Dr. Cathy Boon, explained the equipments features.

“A kid can roll in and swing like a normal kid and kids who maybe have skeletal issues things like that who can’t do normal swinging, these reclining swings will let them be pushed and swung by their family members,” explained Boon.

“This merry-go-round is a little different than those at other playgrounds. As you can see this one is level with grounds and has compartments for wheelchairs,” reported TV20′s Camille Syed. “Making it easily accessible for everyone.”

Cheryl Bogler has a daughter with achondroplasia, a form of short limbed dwarfism, and she says this playground makes her family feel included.

“It’s just nice to be represented and be included.”

She said her daughter has had a blast.

“You know I have a disabled child and she just loves it,” expressed Bogler. “You see her running all over the place and she came right up and played with the musical instruments.

Testimonies like hers is exactly what Pastor Pisco hoped for.

“As they play, they’re own sense of who they are will be strengthened and grow,” added Pisco.

The church will begin planning phase two soon which will include a standard slide, an all inclusive slide, and a climbing structure.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.